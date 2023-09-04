CHAOS RISING – Voting Open For Song Contest From International All-Female Metal Project

Chaos Rising is a unique project that brings together female metal musicians from across the globe. The girls recently released their double album, and to date 40 musicians from 18 countries have taken part.

This summer Chaos Rising launched their first song contest, open to female vocalists from across the world, with the aim of encouraging more women to practise music, develop their skills and express their creativity.

A team of musicians (CR founder Stéphanie Nolf on guitars, Argentina’s Nicole Trinchero on drums, Martha Horizis from Germany as bassist, and solo guitarist Carolina R Moreno from Chile) created a melodic metal style song, on which vocalists were invited to sing or scream in their own way, writing their own lyrics and vocal line.

The entries have been amazingly creative, and they have announced that they are now online… and YOU can vote! Check out these six fantastic videos and vote for your favourite here.

Voting will be open for two weeks.