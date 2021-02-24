CHARLIE BENANTE Looks Back On ANTHRAX's Married With Children Appearance - "Many, Many Drinks Later We Were Shitfaced With Al Bundy"

Charlie Benante is looking back on the time that Anthrax made an appearance on an episode of the groundbreaking TV sitcom, Married With Children, a show that happened to be a favorite of all the Anthrax members. The episode was entitled "My Dinner with Anthrax," and the band spent a week with the Bundy family at the iconic Sunset-Gower Studios in the heart of Hollywood, learning their lines, rehearsing and shooting the episode.

Charlie took to Instagram yesterday to share the following message: "On this day in 90’something we met #thebundies - this was one of the hi-lights of my career. Spending a week with the cast and crew learning how to “hit your mark” and of course deliver your lines. When I watch it back I have great memories of that time. Things were happening so fast, it was hard to grasp. On The last day we filmed the show, we actually did 2. We thought the first one went great, the audience laughed a lot and we all "hit our marks”. The writers and producers came down and decided to change some of our lines... OH SHIT!

"There was a different rhythm now but the new lines were funnier. We finished and went to the after show dinner. We all sat together with #edoneill at the head telling stories, it was so great. At one point #clinteastwood and #morganfreeman were sitting across from us and we were all freaking out. This is where it got crazy - Ed said to us “hey guys, wanna go meet CLINT? He brought us to meet #dirtyharry himself and it was awesome. Many many drinks later we were shitfaced with Al Bundy. I don’t remember what happened after that... what a week #marriedwithchildren #christinaapplegate #katiesegal #davidfaustino #alpegkellybud @anthrax #comedy #foxsunday #mselizabeth #wwf ps- just noticed Instagram cropped these pics? Wtf."