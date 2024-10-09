CHARLIE BENANTE Performs PANTERA's "5 Minutes Alone" For Drumeo (Video)

Drumeo has shared the video below along with the following message:

"Watch Charlie Benante perform '5 Minutes Alone' by Pantera! This song, from Pantera's 1994 album Far Beyond Driven, is known for its crushing groove and aggressive riffs. Charlie Benante, currently drumming with Pantera, does an incredible job paying tribute to the late Vinnie Paul, nailing the heavy, precise drumming that is characteristic of Pantera's sound."

Pantera opened for Metallica on August 9 at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, and Charlie Benante has shared some new video from the concert.

Says Charlie: "2 clips from the Soldier Field show with Metallica. What a great show it was, the crowd was so loud and moving and grooving. I had to get used to playing on this stage, I never know where the other guys are but I can feel them. See you in January/ February in Europe/UK 🤘🤘🤘. Please hit the like button and subscribe. If you have nothing nice to say please think before you comment. Love you guys!"

American crossover thrash band, Power Trip, will be supporting Pantera on their UK/European tour in January/February 2025. Tour dates are listed below.

January

21 - Helsinki, FI - Ice Hall

23 - Stockholm, SE - Hovet

24 - Oslo, NO - Spektrum

26 - Copenhagen, DK - at Royal Arena

28 - Amsterdam, NL - AFAS Live

31 - Ljubljana, SI - Arena Stožice

February

1 - Ostrava, CZ - Ostravar Aréna

3 - Budapest, HU - Budapest Arena

4 - Kraków, PL - Tauron Arena

6 - Hamburg, DE - Sporthalle

7 - Berlin, DE - Max-Schmeling-Halle

9 - Düsseldorf, DE - Mitsubishi Electric Halle

10 - Brussels, BE - Forest National

12 - Bologna, IT - Unipol Arena

13 - Zürich, CH - Hallenstadion

15 - Paris, FR - Adidas Arena

18 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro

19 - Leeds, UK - First Direct Arena

21 - Dublin, IE - 3Arena

23 - Birmingham, UK - Resorts World Arena

25 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley