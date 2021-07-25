CHARLOTTE WESSELS Performs New Single "Superhuman" Live With Former DELAIN Bandmate TIMO SOMERS

Former Delain singer and songwriter, Charlotte Wessels, recently released a video for "Superhuman", featured on her first solo endeavour, Tales From Six Feet Under, out September 17 via Napalm Records. Below is a live performance of the clip featuring her former Delain bandmate, Timo Somers.

Unable to perform live due to the pandemic, Wessels spent most of last year buried in her Six Feet Under home studio, writing, performing and producing an eclectic wealth of songs. Tales From Six Feet Under offers her favorites out of the bunch. All instruments and vocals on these ten intimate and honest songs were performed or programmed by Wessels herself - except for the exciting collaboration with Alissa White-Gluz on the haunting track "Lizzie" - showcasing the multifaceted nature of Wessels, including her exceptional ability to express the most sincere feelings and emotions within her art.

Charlotte Wessels states: “In May 2020, I started releasing a song every month on Patreon as an outlet for my surplus of music, and tracks I wrote that didn't fit my band. The year that followed was an absolute roller coaster, from living through a global pandemic to closing a chapter so dear to me. It shows through these songs, made right here in my Six Feet Under home studio. Producing these songs with the support of a wonderful community has been a lifesaver during such turbulent times, and I'm happy to bring them out of the basement and into the world with this release. Let me tell you the Tales From Six Feet Under.”

Tales From Six Feet Under is an electrifying collection with gems ranging from melancholic indie pop to synth-infused rock. The record features Wessels’ rendition of Goth classic “Cry Little Sister”, as well as a beautiful synergy of the stunning voices of Charlotte Wessels and Alissa White-Gluz on “Lizzie”. It also debuts a song in Wessels’ native language with the Dutch rocker “Afkicken”. The mesmerizing and haunting “Victor” was released in April this year along with a visually palpable music video. “Soft Revolution” showcases the artist right where the magic happens; in her Six Feet Under studio. The song - part sweet sorrow, part soaring call to action - is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Tales From Six Feet Under will be available in the following formats:

- 1 LP Gatefold Black

- 1 LP Gatefold orange/cream marbled

- 1 LP Gatefold viola/cream marbled (Patreon exclusive)

Get your copy of Tales From Six Feet Under here.

Vinyl tracklisting:

Side A

"Superhuman"

"Afkicken"

"Masterpiece"

"Victor"

"New Mythology"

"Source Of The Flame"

Side B

"Cry Little Sister"

"Lizzie" - A Duet with Alissa White-Gluz

"FSU (2020)"

"Soft Revolution"

"Superhuman" video:

“Soft Revolution” video:

"Victor" video: