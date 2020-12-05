CHASTAIN Featuring LEATHER LEONE - Bootleg Video Of Entire 1987 Detroit Show At Harpo's Streaming

Leviathan Records - the label owned by guitarist David Chastain - has uploaded a new video clip along with the following message:

"Chastain - Leather Leone on vocals, David T. Chastain on guitar, Mike Skimmerhorn on bass, Les Sharp on drums, and special guest Pat O'Brien on guitar - toured the United States in support of their The 7th of Never album. The last night of the tour they played Harpo's in Detroit. Unbeknownst to the band someone was shooting an unsanctioned video of the band. That tape was traded and sold in the metal underground for years. We decided to take that tape, remaster it and put it in HD so it could be officially available for viewing."

Setlist

"Intro / We Must Carry On"

"Ruler Of The Wasteland"

"Paradise"

"The Wicked Are Restless"

"827"

"I Fear No Evil"

"The King Has The Power"

"Living In A Dreamworld"

- Les Sharp drum solo -

"I Can See Tomorrow"

"Forevermore"

"Fighting To Stay Alive"

"There Will Be Justice"

- David T. Chastain guitar solo -

"The Black Knight"

"When The Battle's Over"

"The 7th of Never"