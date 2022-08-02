CHASTAIN – New Compilation Album Released; The Voice Of The Cult, Mystery Of Illusion Vinyl Reissues Now Available

Chastain has been a force in Metal for over 35 years and Chastainium V2 is the second album to chronicle the history of the band. Two tracks from each of the last ten albums showcases Chastain's inventive and unique sound. The band originally put together by David T. Chastain and producer Mike Varney has created some of metal's iconic moments.

The band members on this album include: Vocalists: Leather Leone (solo), Kate French (Vainglory). Drummers Ken Mary (Alice Cooper, Flotsam and Jetsam), John Luke Hebert (King Diamond), Larry Howe (Vicious Rumors), Dennis Lesh (Trouble) and Stian Kristoffersen (Pagan's Mind). Bassists David Harbour (King Diamond), Dave K Starr (Vicious Rumours), Mike Skimmerhorn (CJSS) and Kevin Kekes (Damien).

Says band founder and guitarist David T. Chastain, "This release is a little different than the first Chastainium. On this one we picked some of the tracks that weren't the most well-known tracks on those albums.

"We went back over the last ten albums that stretched some 35 years and picked two tracks from each that we considered the ‘lesser known standouts of those albums.’ All of the tracks have been remastered. Some are completely new arrangements never heard before by the fans. But honestly it was difficult to only pick two per album."

Chastain's albums from this period include:

1987 - The 7th Of Never

1988 - The Voice Of The Cult

1990 - For Those Who Dare

1995 - Sick Society

1997 - In Dementia

2004 - In An Outrage

2013 - Surrender To No One

2015 - We Bleed Metal

2017 - We Bleed Metal 17

2021 - 1321

David's final words on the release: "People are always asking me what is my favorite album or what are my favorite tracks and I can honestly report I really don't have a favorite album or favorite track. Each album and track conveys different things to me at different times so my answer today would probably be different next week. However all in all I think everyone involved should be proud and happy of their contributions on this album. It has been a hell of a journey through the Wasteland!"

Also just reissued in numerous formats are The Voice Of The Cult on Shadow Kingdom Records and Mystery Of Illusion on Jolly Roger Records.