CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN On His Extensive Guitar Collection - "Wait Till I Die, My Wife Will Sell Everything For A Dollar... So Stick Around"; Video

In the video below from Sweetwater, legendary guitarist Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick sits down with Nick Bowcott to discuss his vast guitar collection, where his love of music came from, and more.

Cheap Trick will be supporting Rod Stewart on his North American “One Last Time” tour in 2025. Dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

March

7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX

July

8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

15 - Saratoga Springs NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC

19 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August

1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

2 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater

5 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater

8 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

9 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

12 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre