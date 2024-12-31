CHEAP TRICK's RICK NIELSEN On His Extensive Guitar Collection - "Wait Till I Die, My Wife Will Sell Everything For A Dollar... So Stick Around"; Video
December 31, 2024, 4 hours ago
In the video below from Sweetwater, legendary guitarist Rick Nielsen from Cheap Trick sits down with Nick Bowcott to discuss his vast guitar collection, where his love of music came from, and more.
Cheap Trick will be supporting Rod Stewart on his North American “One Last Time” tour in 2025. Dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
March
7 - Austin, TX - Moody Center ATX
July
8 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
11 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
12 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
15 - Saratoga Springs NY - Broadview Stage at SPAC
19 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
22 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
25 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena
26 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
29 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August
1 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
2 - Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater
5 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater
8 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
9 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
12 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
14 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
15 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre