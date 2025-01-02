CHER Says KISS' GENE SIMMONS "Didn't Want To Put On His Persona" When They Went On Dates - "He Didn't Want To Appear To The Public As His Private Self"

KISS singer/bassist, Gene Simmons, was a master of disguise when he dated Cher, reports People.com.

In Cher: The Memoir, Part One, the Moonstruck actress, 78, writes about her relationship with the KISS rocker, 75, whom she dated from 1977 to 1979.

When they went out in Los Angeles, Cher noted the lack of makeup Simmons wore when offstage. Since KISS is known for its dramatic black-and-white makeup, he was able to blend in.

"The makeup and clothes that make KISS so recognizable also allowed them to have separation between when they were 'on' as celebrities and when they were leading private lives," she writes. However, going out with the very famous Cher didn't help.

"He’d want to go out with me as regular Gene," she notes. "He didn’t want to put on his persona when we went on dates, but he didn't want to appear to the public as his private self."

Read the complete report at People.com.

In the video below from AXS TV, Gene Simmons sits down with Dan Rather to discuss the "thousands" of women he's slept with, his past relationships with Cher and Diana Ross, and his wife and mother of his children, Canadian actress and former Playboy Playmate Shannon Tweed.