CHERIE CURRIE Teams With DEAD BOYS For Cover Of TAYLOR SWIFT's "I Can See You"; Audio

It had to happen. But who could ever have imagined that it would sound like this?

Taylor Swift has been deserving of a tribute album for almost as long as she’s been a superstar. But A Strange Tribute To Taylor Swift doesn’t simply live up to its title, it does so with a passion and a power that even your wildest dreams (or freakiest nightmares… you choose) would struggle to match.

You wanna hear Runaways legend Cherie Currie leading Cleveland’s finest Dead Boys through "I Can See You?" It’s the latest single from the album, and you can stream/download it now (listen below.)

Platinum pop singers Tiffany and Samantha Cole, enigmatic Curved Air vocalist Sonja Kristina, Missing Persons, the Dollyrots and more, much more, all await within A Strange Tribute To Taylor Swift - an album that will haunt your days, dance through your nights, and ensure that some of the greatest country pop songs of our generation are country pop no longer. They are, however, still the greatest.

All formats will be released on August 23. Order CD/Vinyl, Digital.

Tracklisting:

"Shake It Off" - The Courettes

"You Belong With Me" - The Dollyrots

"I Can See You" - Cherie Currie & Dead Boys

"Cardigan" - Tiffany

"Anti-Hero" - Samantha Cole

"Style" - Missing Persons

"Love Story" - Linda Gail Lewis

"Blank Space" - Black Oak Arkansas

"Lavender Haze" - Joanna Connor

"Enchanted" - Sonja Kristina

"Cruel Summer" - New Myths

"Don't Blame Me" - K4tey

"I Can See You":