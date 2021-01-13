CHEZ KANE Announces Debut Solo Album; Produced By CRAZY LIXX’s DANNY REXON

British rock singer Chez Kane has announced the release of her self-titled debut album on March 12, 2021 via Frontiers Music Srl. Produced by Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx, Chez Kane is a melodic rock record that harkens back to the glory days of the '80s when the genre was known for having multiple incredible frontwomen playing the style. Today, fans can get their first taste of Chez's debut with the release of the single and music video for “Too Late For Love”.

“I’m so excited that everyone is finally getting to hear the first single from the album! ‘Too Late For Love’ is full of class and that infectious 80’s sass! Filming the music video in Sweden was an awesome experience that I will never forget!" says Chez.

A talented, young vocalist who fronts, with her two sisters, the band Kane'd, Chez was brought to the attention of the label after conversations with Danny Rexon of Crazy Lixx about the possibility of him scouting and producing some exciting new talent. Subsequently, Danny started working on some demos with Chez and the label did not pass up the opportunity to get involved with this incredible talent. Chez's debut solo album embraces the melodic rock style that both she and Danny so admire, while adding a new twist to the current takes on the genre.

“I feel so excited to have been asked to collaborate with Danny for a solo album. The second I heard the music, I instantly knew it was for me and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to launch my solo career this way. I am so humbled to have Frontiers on board. This is going to be killer and I can’t wait!” says Chez.

Producer Danny Rexon says, “Until now, I had only worked on the production of Crazy Lixx, but with this I can take a whole other role where I’m working on building up a brand new solo artist, which is quite refreshing....especially when we’re talking about creating something with a talented and hardworking singer like Chez.”

The concept behind the album started with a vision that Danny had in mind. “I’ve long felt that the contemporary melodic rock scene is missing an important piece of what I think made the genre, at least to some extent, so great in the late 80’s and early 90’s, and that is the quintessential female rocker. There are tons of bands in the melodic rock genre, but I feel like we’re missing that great female solo artist singing hard rock. A kind of Lee Aaron, Lita Ford, or Robin Beck for the new decade. So, the mission was clear to me from day one: Give the fans a female rocker that will remind them of the powerful rock anthems of the past. Having found Chez and discovering the potential in her voice, I have great faith in this endeavour and no doubt that this album will resonate well with fans both of my own band, Crazy Lixx and of the retro melodic rock genre at large.”

Chez adds that even “though I was born in the ‘90s, I have always had a major soft spot for that infectious ‘80s style, so from that aspect Danny’s songwriting fits me really well. We have the same vision, drive and passion to make this album an absolute belter!”

So what can listeners expect? “If you’re a fan of my stuff with Crazy Lixx, I bet you’ll enjoy the Chez Kane album too,” explains Danny. “I’ve written and arranged every song on the album, so it’s bound to have my signature style to it. However, this album will be a lot more radio friendly (at least if you go by what was considered radio friendly in 1989), a lot more keyboard oriented and of course, the fact that it’s a powerful female voice singing the songs will give the album a whole other dimension. And if you, like myself, are a fan of Lee Aaron, Vixen, Saraya, Chrissy Steele, Lita Ford, and similar artists and feel like the genre’s missing out this vital component, you’re going to love the debut album from Chez Kane!”

Tracklisting:

“Better Than Love”

“All Of It”

“Rocket On The Radio”

“Get It On”

“Too Late For Love”

“Defender Of The Heart”

“Ball N’ Chain”

“Midnight Rendezvous”

“Die In The Name Of Love”

“Dead End Street”

“Too Late For Love” video: