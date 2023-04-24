Chicago's CREEPSHOW Release Debut Album

Creepshow have released their debut album to all major platforms. Uncle Death and his Creepettes are pleased to bring the eponymous Creepshow I to a graveyard near you!

Creepshow is a five-piece horror themed metal band based in Chicago, IL. Founded by vocalist Uncle Death, this cult of terror delivers catchy tunes from beyond the unholy grave, starring FunerAlice (Bass Guitar), CemeTerry (Rhythm Guitar), CadaVeronica (Lead Guitar), and NecroNancy (Drums).

Though they are timeworn cadavers, Creepshow emerged on October 31, 2018 with their blend of atmospheric black metal, crossover thrash, and spooky synth pop. Creepshow channels the dark rantings of Ghoul, GWAR, Carpathian Forest, Mortuary Drape, Carpenter Brut, Gost and many more inspirations for their ghastly concoction.

Enjoy a wide range of terrifying tales spanning across the (un)life and times of Uncle Death and his Creepettes, creature-features galore, and a gloriously ghoulish chronicling of any and all things that go bump in the night!

Freshly exhumed vocalist, Uncle Death, says, “It truly excites and brings me untold pleasure to be able to bring Creepshow I to audiences worldwide. I think I speak for all my Creepettes when I say Creepshow I is an anthology we are proud to call our most varied effort yet.”

Tracklisting:

"Midnight Hour"

"Blackstone Keep"

"Wicked Tome" (Feat. Professor Pizza)

"Hexed By The Dead"

"Geheimnisnacht"

"Reign Of The Goblin King"

"Mausoleum"

"Ossuary Waltz"

"Voodoo Magick" (Feat. Mike Hochins)

"Creepshow" (Feat. Ghoul)