Chicago's WARFORGED Release "Sheridan Road" Music Video

Chicago-based death metal quintet, Warforged, are back with the second single from their upcoming album, The Grove | Sundial. The band has released the music video for "Sheridan Road", which can be found below.

Speaking on the new track, the band comments: "'Sheridan Road' is a perfect example of the experimentation that makes up a piece of The Grove, and is one of our most ambitious songs to date. Lyrically, this was the first song I wrote as a stream of consciousness, to describe what I and a few of the other guys spent a ton of time doing during the initial months of the pandemic - driving. The video is a good look inside of our lives on the road, featuring a ton of footage we captured ourselves on the Terrestria US tour, and featuring a wide cast of cameo appearances by people we love. Get in your car, turn the ignition on, light up a cigarette and come take a ride with us down Sheridan Road."

The Grove | Sundial will see a September 9 release via The Artisan Era. Pre-order here.

The Grove | Sundial tracklisting:

"No Land Man"

"Hymn Of Broken Teeth"

"Sheridan Road"

"Self Destruct Seminar"

"Bliss Joined To The Bane"

"Burning Days"

"House Of Resentment"

"The Place That Breaks Your Bones"

"Painted Heart"

"Bliss Joined To The Bane" video:

Lineup:

Tim O'Brien - Vocals

Jace Kiburz - Guitar

Max Damske - Guitar

Alex Damske - Bass

Jason Nitts - Drums