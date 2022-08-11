Chicago’s CRUSADIST Release Lyric Video For New Song "Pulverized By Warhammers"; US Tour Dates Announced

Since the release of the band's debut album, The Unholy Grail, Chicago death thrashers Crusadist have been touring right across the US alongside acts such as Inhuman Condition and Micawber, and supporting icons such as Nile, Kalmah and Vital Remains.

To promote the release of the bands crushing new single, "Pulverized By Warhammers", Crusadist are heading out with New Hampshire blackened tech death machine Begat The Nephilim for the ‘Unholy Procession Tour,’ with selected shows alongside Malignancy, Mortal Decay, Torn The Fuck Apart, Atoll and more.

Check out a lyric video for "Pulverized By Warhammers" below. Mixed and mastered by Cryptopsy guitarist Christian Donaldson (Ingested, The Agonist, Beyond Creation) with artwork by Giannis Nakos from Remedy Designs (Suffocation, Evergrey) the song delivers a crushing groove that commands a brutal pit frenzy.

Commenting on the new song, vocalist Shaun Albro states: “We wrote ‘Pulverized By Warhammers’ during the pandemic lockdowns. It was a very dark and uncertain time. A time when we were bombarded by restrictions, uncertainty and confined by these walls of separation that seemed to arise at every turn. It really began to feel like a prison that we desperately needed to escape from. Pulverized By Warhammers is a 4 and a half minute bludgeoning auditory onslaught where Old School Death Metal meets the New Wave. Thick and pounding with groove, brutal and memorable. PBW tells the tale of a tenacious rebellion with intentions to destroy anything and everything in its path”

Crusadist:

Shaun Albro – Vocals

Luke Sever – Lead Guitar

Aaron Nobles – Rhythm Guitar

Kevin Ariel – Bass Guitar

Jason Rak – Drums