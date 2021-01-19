CHILDREN OF BODOM Frontman ALEXI LAIHO Was Still Married To Former SINERGY Bandmate KIMBERLY GOSS At The Time Of His Death According To Finnish Law

Finnish news publication Ilta-Sanomat is reporting that Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho, who passed away in late December due to ongoing health issues, was still married to former Sinergy bandmate Kimberly Goss at the time of his death. According to Finnish law Laiho was not officially married to Australian Kelli Wright-Laiho, although she has appeared in public in Finnish and international media as well as on social media.

Laiho married Goss on February 1st, 2002, and according to the IS report the couple never officially divorced. Goss confirmed this information directly with IS

The news of the continuation of the marriage, which took place 19 years ago until the death of Laiho, is surprising, as the guitarist has been in the public eye in recent years together with the Australian Kelli Wright-Laiho. Wright-Laiho has made it clear through her social media updates, that she has been married to Laiho since 2017.

Goss and Laiho were still close after the end of their romantic relationship, Laiho's close circle told IS. Goss agrees:

"During his last ten months, we talked almost daily. Nothing went unsaid," Goss tells IS. "It means a lot to me."

They were still in contact in December on the day Laiho died. He passed away in Helsinki, while Goss was in her current home in Chicago, IL. Kelli Wright-Laiho, who appeared in public as the wife of Laiho in recent years, was in Australia at the end of December.

The Finnish Marriage Act states: "Before the marriage, it must be ascertained that there are no obstacles to the marriage. An obstacle to marriage is defined as, among other things, a previous, valid union. No one is allowed to marry if his or her previous marriage is still valid. Nor may a person whose registered partnership is valid enter into marriage. ”

According to Finnish law, Laiho had not been able to marry Kelli Wright, as Laiho and Goss had not officially divorced. The wedding photos published by Kelli Wright-Laiho on Instagram in December 2017 are therefore not images of an official marriage from the point of view of Finnish law.

Goss lived in Finland during and after Sinergy's active career. She did not move back to the United States until 2012. According to official documents, the marriage ended about eight months after the wedding: Alexi Laiho filed for divorce alone in November 2002. However, he quickly withdrew the application. There was no time to give the divorce a reflection period, but it was only at the notification stage in the direction of Goss. The decision on the canceled divorce application was registered in the Helsinki District Court in March 2003. The couple remained together until 2004 and Laiho made no subsequent divorce applications, therefore the marriage was thus in force when he died at the end of December 2020.

Laiho spent the last ten months of his life in Finland.

According to IS, Kimberly Goss and Kelli Wright-Laiho do not know each other. However, Goss has a message for Wright-Laiho:

"For those in Australia who knew him during the times he visited there, I wish you nothing but peace and light. I’m not looking for a public feud. Let’s not taint his legacy with nastiness. He would not want a spectacle made of this and anyone who truly knew him would know this."

Goss posted the following tribute to Laiho when news of his passing became public:

"My first true love, my bandmate and my best friend. The silver lining throughout this entire pandemic is that we were given the gift of having so much quality time together. Our marathon FaceTime calls, the endless text messages and phone calls at all hours of the day and night will stay with me forever. I am so comforted by the fact that we were able to reflect on our lives together both on and off the stage and to cherish our continued friendship that has remained in tact for all these years. Allu, my heart is both full and broken at the same time. Not many people are able to have nothing left unsaid with someone whom they had such a long, rich history with. You gave me peace and left me with zero regrets in the months and weeks before your tired body finally gave out. I thank you so very much and I’ll love you forever and always.

You and Tommi are together again and I can hear the joy and laughter coming from the two of you, as if it were yesterday. You will always remain in the hearts of us who knew and loved you and your legacy will live on forever in the music you blessed the world with. Close your eyes my darling. You’re asleep now and finally at rest."

As expected, fans have taken to social media to express their condolences to Laiho's family and friends. Anyone who would like to see photos Goss has posted along with her written tribute, or offer their condolences, prayers and well-wishes is asked to go to the Instagram page that has been set up specifically for that purpose.

Please direct all messages, public or private, and friend requests to Instagram.com/kimvoxrox.

Alexi Laiho and drummer Jaska Raatikainen founded Children of Bodom in 1993, and the band was one of the most internationally acclaimed metal acts in Finland up until their very last farewell concert in December of 2019. Last year Alexi Laiho put together Bodom After Midnight, who recorded three songs and shot one music video, which will be released later on posthumously.

Besides Children of Bodom, Laiho was known for acts such as Warmen, Sinergy, Kylähullut and The Local Band. Awarded with a Metal Hammer Golden Gods and several other international prizes, the guitarist was also the main star, leading a group of one hundred guitar players at Helsinki Festival in 2015 in 100 Guitars From Hel – a massive concert piece he composed.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen from Bodom After Midnight state.

Laiho recently completed work on the debut album for Bodom After Midnight, the band launched following Children Of Bodom's demise in 2019.

His death comes as a devastating blow to the metal world and the BraveWords family, as some of us knew Alexi personally. Rest in peace, Wildchild.