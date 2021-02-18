CHILDREN OF THE FROST To Release Re-Recorded "Bane Of My Existence" Single Friday

Symphonic metal band, Children Of The Frost will release a new single, "Bane Of My Existence", on February 19. The single is rearranged and re-recorded version of the song. "Bane Of My Existence" was originally released in 2018.

"Bane Of My Existence" is the band's most straight forward song and it has been a fan favourite live song. What makes the song interesting is that the lyrics can be interpreted in many ways.

"We wanted to re-record it with the current lineup and also bring some new arrangements to it.", states the guitarist-vocalist Joni Renko.

Children Of The Frost is a Finnish symphonic metal band founded in 2015 by the guitarist & vocalist Joni Renko. Their sound has been described as a mix of bands like Nightwish, Epica and Eternal Tears of Sorrow.

The music of Children Of The Frost combines catchy melodies with heavy riffs and contrasts clean female vocals with raw death metal growls. Lyrically the band dives into darker waters, exploring the grim and desperate side of the human mind.

Lineup:

Susanna Koljonen - vocals

Joni Renko - vocals and guitar

Toni Olkkonen - guitar

Eemeli Etelä - bass

Ville Pyykkö - drums