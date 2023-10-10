Chile’s TORNADO Releases “Piedra Contra Espada” Single

Chile heavy metallers Tornado have released new song “Piedra Contra Espada” – a thunderous cry for justice that will be part of their full-length debut Extirpe, due out at the end of 2023.

“This musical piece talks about a rebellion against the conquest of the Spanish armies and the injustice that the indigenous peoples in Chile and Latin America experience - until today. It was written in 1994 and now we felt that it was time to bring it to light, as a testimony of the incessant struggle of the Chilean natives against the states that have wanted to silence them,” says Danny Lobos, the band's guitarist.

The video clip for “Piedra Contra Espada” portrays the harshness of the Spanish conquest in the period between the years 1,500 to 1,800 in Chile, impacting the current suffering through repression and foreign colonization. Meanwhile, the audiovisual production was in charge of Álvaro González from RockFilms and was recorded in the historic Barrio Yungay, where the current President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, lives.

Tornado is composed of Danny Lobos (guitar and compositions), Boris Cid (vocals and musical production), Sebastián Pontigo (session drummer) and Gustavo Ramos (session bass player).

Tracklisting:

“Piedra Contra Espada”

“Olor Del Dinero”

“Voz Del Interior”

“Sobrevives”

“La Furia De Tornado”

“El Encargo”

“Piedra Contra Espada” video: