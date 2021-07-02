Chile’s XALPEN Streaming “Dark Nights Of Winter” From Upcoming Sawken Xo´on Remaster

The Chilean black metallers Xalpen have released the first track from their newly remastered album Sawken Xo´on. The new track "Dark Nights Of Winter" (2021 Remaster) is now streaming on all digital music platforms. Listen / preorder here.

Xalpen comments:

"Talks about the time of the old shamans from the frozen southern dark lands, how isolated and unknown it was their existence before the genocide, far from the grace of a Christian god and the filthy “modern world” invasion, desolated and exterminated by the greed of men. A time of long forgotten magick inside the dark night of time..."

The remastered album Sawken Xo´on is set for release on July 30 on both vinyl, CD, and digital via Black Lodge Records.

Tracklisting:

“Devourer Of Light”

“1340”

“Dark Nights Of Winter”

“Han Kwin Saik”

“Among The Pillars Of Death”

“Tres Chamanes”

“The Formidable Fumes Of Hell-fire”