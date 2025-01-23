CHILLIWACK's "Gone Gone Gone - Farewell To Friends Tour" Lands At Toronto's Legendary Massy Hall In May

Canadian Music Hall Of Fame inductees, Chilliwack, are set to rock the Allan Slaight Stage at Massey Hall on Thursday, May 22 as part of their "Gone Gone Gone - Farewell To Friends Tour".

Rising out of the ashes of psychedelia in 1969, Canada's legendary Chilliwack released 12 albums over a 15 year period producing numerous Canadian and international hits including “Lonesome Mary”, “Fly At Night”, and “California Girl” in the 70’s; and “My Girl (Gone Gone Gone)”, “Whatcha Gonna Do” in the 80’s. All this work led to fifteen gold and platinum certifications, a host of awards, high profile TV appearances and coliseum concert tours. Chilliwack’s reputation for consistently powerful shows continue, and with the live CD There And Back still winning over new fans and delighting long time ones, Bill Henderson and the band are rocking like never before. Hearing the revitalized Chilliwack of today is like hearing those songs for the first time… all over again.

Chilliwack's "Gone Gone Gone - Farewell To Friends Tour" dates are listed below. Further details can be found here.

Tour dates:

March

21 - Calgary, AB - Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts: Bella Concert Hall

22 - Calgary, AB - Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts: Bella Concert Hall

April

19 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

May

8 - St. Catherines, ON - FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre

10 - Minett, ON - JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort

22 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

July

12 - Parksville, BC - Parksville Outdoor Theatre

20 - Thunder Bay, ON - Old Fort William Historical Park

September

19 - London, ON - East Park London

More dates to come.