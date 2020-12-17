CHRIS BRODERICK Shreds Guest Solo From WITHOUT MERCY's "Disinfect The Soul"; Video

Unleashing their beast of an album Seismic on November 20, Without Mercy assaulted fans with their latest behemoth of nine assaulting grooving death metal tracks that include special guests Jeff Loomis (Arch Enemy) on opening track "Thunderbird" and Chris Broderick (Act Of Defiance) on "Disinfect The Soul". Both showcase their undeniable massacring shred talents for each guest solo and today, Without Mercy is sharing the playthrough clip for Broderick's contribution.

Without Mercy guitarist, DJ Temple: "Imagine looking up to a guitarist for years and one day they answer a guitar question in a blog for you. Then next they email you and you guys become friends. Now imagine that guitarist loves your new record and plays a guest solo on it. That’s the path that this took and went down and I’m still in shock that it happened. Broderick gave a shit and really took his time to put together something impressive and tasteful all At the same time. His approach to guitar is so Intellectual and it just represents an unreal amount of talent and charisma. He brought this song to another level."

See Jeff Loomis' contribution below:

Without Mercy's new album, Seismic, is distributed by Bloodblast Distribution (powered by Nuclear Blast) and follows the band's 2016 EP Moucchido. The vast majority of the material for Seismic was written and rewritten multiple times over the past four years. Honed and tightened over tours and live performances, Without Mercy were unwilling to place “filler” to enhance anything. They came at this album with the best of everything they had after their inspirations were doing the same.

The band shares their thoughts on the full length: “We are beyond stoked to have our new album Seismic see the light of day. This album represents 4 years of solid work ethic and unwillingness to compromise even in the slightest. We’re trying to give the listeners and fans of the band a chance to hear what tenacity can sound like. Lyrics that are an honest take on issues, riffs that have been refined over time, drum parts and rhythms that are not standard or washed out. Even the mixing team behind it has a resume as long as your arm. We pushed ourselves in every field of this record and now that it’s here, we can relive those moments with all of you.”

Tracklisting:

"Thunderbird" (ft. Jeff Loomis)

"Abysmal"

"Left Alone"

"Wiindigo"

"Disinfect The Soul" (ft. Chris Broderick)

"The Disaster"

"Possessed"

"I Break The Chain"

"Uprooted"

"Disinfect The Soul" (ft. Chris Broderick) video:

"Uprooted" video: