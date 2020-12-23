CHRIS CORNELL - Official Lyric Video For Cover Of JOHN LENNON's "Watching The Wheels" From No One Sings Like You Anymore Available

The Chris Cornell Estate - his wife Vicky Cornell and children, Toni and Christopher - in conjunction with UMe have released his cover album, No One Sings Like You Anymore. It features 10 songs chosen by Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell to celebrate the artists and songs that inspired him. The vinyl version of the album will be released on March 19th, 2021.

Check out the lyric video for Cornell's cover of John Lennon's "Watching The Wheels" below.

No One Sings Like You Anymore was recorded in 2016. It was a collaboration between Cornell and Brendan O'Brien; they played all the instruments and O'Brien produced the record.

Tracklist:

"Get It While You Can" (Janis Joplin)

"Jump Into The Fire" (Harry Nilsson)

"Sad Sad City" (Ghostland Observatory)

"Patience" (Guns N' Roses)

"Nothing Compares 2 U" (Prince)

"Watching The Wheels" (John Lennon)

"You Don't Know Nothing About Love" (Carl Hall)

"Showdown" (Electric Light Orchestra)

"To Be Treated Rite" (Terry Reid)

"Stay With Me Baby" (Lorraine Ellison)

Vicky Cornell has released the following statement:

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

Christopher Cornell: "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off, we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, and when security would show up, they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me, this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

Toni Cornell: "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun. I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy."

Back in October, Cornell earned a posthumous number one single with his cover of Guns N' Roses' "Patience", as reported by Josh Johnson of ABC News Radio. The song took the top spot on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Songs chart, making it the first recording from Cornell to hit number one on a Billboard ranking following his death in May 2017.

Cornell's estate released the "Patience" cover this past July, on what would've been his 56th birthday.