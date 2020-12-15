CHRIS CORNELL's Widow: "All Of Chris' Music, Including SOUNDGARDEN, Will See The Light Of Day"

Chris Cornell's widow, Vicky Cornell, has revealed that her late husband's previously unreleased music "will see the light of day".

In an interview with USA Today, Vicky was asked if there is more unreleased music from Chris that could see the light of day, to which she replied: "Yes. All of Chris' music, including Soundgarden, will see the light of day because there's nothing in the world that lifts me most than sharing Chris' gifts, having people speak his name, and having his music out there. He's alive that way and his legacy lives on. So it's the most important thing to me, seeing how much people love him, miss him, respect him, and how much we want more of his music out there. So everything will be released."

Last week, The Chris Cornell Estate - his wife Vicky Cornell and children, Toni and Christopher - in conjunction with UMe, released his cover album, No One Sings Like You Anymore. It features 10 songs chosen by Chris Cornell to celebrate the artists and songs that inspired him. The vinyl version of the album will be released on March 19.

The album was recorded in 2016. It was a collaboration between Cornell and Brendan O'Brien; they played all the instruments and O'Brien produced the record.

Tracklist:

"Get It While You Can" (Janis Joplin)

"Jump Into The Fire" (Harry Nilsson)

"Sad Sad City" (Ghostland Observatory)

"Patience" (Guns N' Roses)

"Nothing Compares 2 U" (Prince)

"Watching The Wheels" (John Lennon)

"You Don't Know Nothing About Love" (Carl Hall)

"Showdown" (Electric Light Orchestra)

"To Be Treated Rite" (Terry Reid)

"Stay With Me Baby" (Lorraine Ellison)

Vicky Cornell released the following statement:

"This album is so special because it is a complete work of art that Chris created from start to finish. His choice of covers provides a personal look into his favorite artists and the songs that touched him. He couldn't wait to release it. This moment is bittersweet because he should be here doing it himself, but it is with both heartache and joy that we share this special album. All of us could use his voice to help heal and lift us this year, especially during the holiday season. I am so proud of him and this stunning record, which to me illustrates why he will always be beloved, honored, and one the greatest voices of our time."

Christopher Cornell: "We had so much fun in the studio during this time, and on days off, we'd go to Tree People and hike around there. We would also play hide and go seek inside the Beverly Hills Hotel, and when security would show up, they would think it was so funny that my dad was running through fire escapes with us. For me, this album represents who my dad was. I'm really proud of him and his work. I hope you all love this record as much as I do."

Toni Cornell: "When my dad was making this album, it was so fun. I remember waking up in the morning, having breakfast with him and going with him into the studio. We would take our piano lessons there, and Christopher would play video games with Brendan and my dad. We got to experience so much with him and have so many amazing memories. I'm really happy to be sharing this album. We love you, daddy."