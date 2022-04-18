CHRIS HOLMES - Former W.A.S.P. Guitarist's Wife Issues Chemo Therapy Update - "Thursday Will Be The Last Radiation"

In early February 2022, Cathy-Sarah Holmes, the wife / manager of former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes, revealed that her husband had been diagnosed with cancer in the throat and neck, which would require seven weeks of treatment.

A GoFundMe campaign, aiming to raise €20,000, has been launched by Cathy-Sarah Holmes to assist Chris Holmes in his battle against cancer.

A new update from Cathy-Sarah Holmes reads as follows:

"Firstly, I’m sorry to be late with the 6 week update.

The second chemo made Chris really sick and made him throw up. He was unable to eat for few days which meant he’s lost weight. Last Thursday was a better day where he restart to eat a little (2 complements) but today his throat is burning, so that eating is more and more difficult, then we are thinking maybe for 2 weeks it will be more easy for Chris to have a tube in his nose for eating. Just to give time for his throat heal and Chris to feel better. We will talk about that with the doctor tomorrow.

The good news is Thursday (21st April) will be the last radiation. Even if we know that the 3 next weeks will be difficult at least he will heal at home, without having to go to the hospital every day.

Chris is staying positive even being in the worst pain he never had. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones. We love you all."

Holmes had been scheduled to bring his "Rock On" Solo Tour to Canada this May. Understandably, those dates have been rescheduled to September / October; the new routing can be found in the official poster below.

Holmes recently released a video for "I Am What I Am", featured on this third solo album, Unbearable Influence, released on late 2021. Watch the clip below.

Tracklisting:

"Land Of The Free Home Of The Braves"

"Won't Take Shit"

"Playing With The Fire"

"Under The Influence"

"In Gods Hands"

"Devil Make Me Do It"

"I Am What I Am"

"The Truth"

"Had Enough"

"Touch Me And Die"

"Unbearable Influences"

"I Am What I Am" video: