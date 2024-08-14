CHRIS HOLMES Reveals The One Thing He "Couldn't Stand" About W.A.S.P.; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, about his upcoming Scandinavian and UK tours. Holmes was also asked how he likes to play his solos live.

"I play the structure but I play what I feel, that's what I've always done all my life. I used to get in a lot of trouble. I used to go out and do a solo and do a completely different one in the song and I'd get screamed at for it. All the time. And then finally once I was getting docked money for doing that (altering the solo). You got to play close to the song. So I started playing close to this song and once I did that it was like, it was boring to me. It was like walking down the street. It's boring, I like to feel it from my heart. I always love to go see a band and they don't sound exactly like the record, they play their parts a lot differently, I just love that. One thing couldn't stand about W.A.S.P., everything had to sound like the record."

Did they really docked him for not playing like the record? "Oh yeah $500 bucks, they just just took out my pay. It'll straighten you up pretty fast."

Was there a contract where he had to play the solo note for note? "No. You just got to be in the situation."