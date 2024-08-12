CHRIS HOLMES To Perform All W.A.S.P. Setlist On Upcoming Scandinavian Tour - "Something I Have Never Done"; Video

The Metal Voice recently spoke to former W.A.S.P. guitarist, Chris Holmes, about his upcoming Scandinavian and UK tours. Holmes was also asked how he felt about the current lineup of W.A.S.P. touring the debut album in its entirety. Watch the video below.

On the 40 year anniversary all W.A.S.P. setlist for Scandinavian tour: "These shows are completely different. I haven't done this in years. I am not singing those shows. I'm playing on the normal side that I play (on stage). I got a guy called Sleazy (guitarist) who is taking the Randy (Piper) side doing exactly what Randy did. And our bass player is in the middle singing and we are doing he "London Lyceum" (W.A.S.P. video Recorded at London's Lyceum on 24th October 1984) songs. Except 'School Days' and 'The Flame', I took those out and put 'Wild Child' and '9-5 Nasty' and 'I Don't Need No Doctor'. And I'm going to play what I did in the Live Lyceum (in London) show 40 years ago. Kind of what Blackie is doing, Blackie is doing the first record. I'm not. I'm doing the live Lyceum show without all the torture and blood and stuff (production). But we are going to do the songs. Another song we put in there is 'Blind In Texas', which was not on the Lyceum (performance) but I put that in too. Also the last song will be 'Rockin' In The Free World' (cover) at the end which I always do. These shows coming up will be something I have never done. I am only doing it in Scandinavia. When I get back to London (UK tour) I will be doing the Mean Man stuff (setlist)."

When asked how he feels about Blackie going out and performing the debut album: "More power to him if he can. You gotta understand the singing on there is not nice and pretty he is screaming the whole time over every song except for 'Sleeping In The Fire'. Hey more power to him if that is what people want to hear or see, more power to him."