CHRIS ROBINSON Explains Why THE BLACK CROWES Did Not Cover "Shake Your Money Maker" On Album Of Same Name In New Video Interview

In the video below, Chris Robinson of The Black Crowes talks with David Fricke about their 1990 debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, named after a classic blues song by Elmore James. The Black Crowes have played "Shake Your Money Maker" live many times over the years, but it is not included on the album.

The Black Crowes have issued the official music video for “Charming Mess”. The clip, which can be seen below, features never before seen 1990 Crowes footage from the vault, as well as unreleased and behind-the-scenes content from the Shake Your Money Maker archives.

“Charming Mess” is a recently unearthed song that appears on the 30th anniversary multi-format reissue of The Black Crowes' legendary album, Shake Your Money Maker. Pre-order your copy here.

The Super Deluxe box set features the original studio album remastered by George Drakoulias, three previously unheard studio recordings, two unreleased demos from Mr. Crowe’s Garden, a 14-track full unreleased concert from Atlanta, GA, in 1990, reproductions of an early Mr. Crowe’s Garden show flyer, set list, tour laminate, patch, and a 20 page book with unseen photos from the band’s personal archives and liner notes by David Fricke.

Available on 4LP Super Deluxe, 3CD Super Deluxe, 2CD, Standard CD & LP, streaming and download. Out February 26 on UMe/American Recordings. A limited number of super deluxe formats purchased through the official artist store feature a signed photo print.

In other news, on Monday, February 22, at 5 PM ET and PT, SiriusXM’s Classic Rewind (ch. 25) will air a Virtual Town Hall with The Black Crowes to celebrate the release of Shake Your Money Maker 30th Anniversary Edition.

Brothers and band co-founders, Chris and Rich Robinson, will sit down with acclaimed journalist David Fricke and SiriusXM subscribers for a Q&A, while playing back some of the music.

Rich Robinson on the 22-month tour for Shake Your Money Maker:

Rebroadcasts (all times ET): Tuesday February 23, 10 AM and 10 PM, Wednesday February 24 3 PM, Thursday February 25 noon, Friday February 26 9 AM, Saturday February 27 6 AM and 6 PM, Sunday February 28 9 PM.