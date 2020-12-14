CHTHONIC - Final Episode Of Metalhead Politics: Season 1 Podcast Available

Taiwan's Chthonic have released Episode #6, the final episode of the band's headbanging podcast Metalhead Politics: Season 1. Listen now to join fromtman Freddy Lim in the “new world order” here.

The podcast features Lim Lim, who is a member of Taiwan's parliament, and Emily Y. Wu, co-founder of Ghost Island Media. Metalhead Politics is a podcast on music, politics, and Taiwan. A co-production of Chthonic and Ghost Island Media.

On August 1st, Chthonic performed at Kaohsiung Exhibition Centre in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan. They have posted pro-shot video of "Millennia’s Faith Undone" and "Takao" with the following tag:

"Masks On, Social Distancing, and METAL!!"