CHTHONIC Members Perform "Turn The Sun Off" With FLESH JUICER Live In Taipei; Pro-Shot Video Available

At the beginning of December 2020, Chthonic singer Freddy lim and guitarist Jesse Liu performed with Flesh Juicer at the Roar Now! Bankah! festival in Taiwan. Together they played the song "Turn The Sun Off", which was originally included on Flesh Juicer's album, Fairy Tales Of Ocean Deep, and recently become very popular in the Taiwanese metal scene

The live pro-shot video below shows scenes from Taipei's oldest traditional festival, Chingshan King Pilgrimage and the historic site of Longshan Temple

It creates a perfect amalgamation of metal music and traditional culture.

The day's performance was featured in French magazine Le Point, which showcased Taiwan's experience in epidemic prevention. With this remarkable achievement, released digitally worldwide, Freddy Lim - a member of Taiwanese partiament - hopes she can help the world learn more about Taiwan's metal scene and appreciate the traditional culture of Old Taipei.

"Taiwan's performance in epidemic prevention this year has made us better known. In the future, when the borders are open, please experience Taiwan, fall in love with Taiwan."