CINDERELLA Went Triple Platinum With Their Debut Record, But Were Derailed By An Outside Force; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)
August 6, 2024, 17 minutes ago
Professor Of Rock has released the new video below, along with the following introduction...
"From KISS to Bon Jovi, today's blues-rock outfit, Cinderella, caught the attention of some of the industry’s biggest icons before they were signed. And though their story sounds like something out of a fairytale, the reality is that these guys went triple-platinum with their debut record, all thanks to their hit single, 'Nobody's Fool', which climbed the charts to lucky #13 in the mid-80s... with lead singer Tom Keifer whose distinctive voice stood out in a sea of glam metal. And get this, the band formed because they were all taking a wizz at a urinal all at the same time. Then after three huge records, they disappeared for a very good reason. An outside force derailed them… Find out what happened, next on Professor Of Rock."