CINDERELLA Went Triple Platinum With Their Debut Record, But Were Derailed By An Outside Force; PROFESSOR OF ROCK Investigates (Video)

"From KISS to Bon Jovi, today's blues-rock outfit, Cinderella, caught the attention of some of the industry’s biggest icons before they were signed. And though their story sounds like something out of a fairytale, the reality is that these guys went triple-platinum with their debut record, all thanks to their hit single, 'Nobody's Fool', which climbed the charts to lucky #13 in the mid-80s... with lead singer Tom Keifer whose distinctive voice stood out in a sea of glam metal. And get this, the band formed because they were all taking a wizz at a urinal all at the same time. Then after three huge records, they disappeared for a very good reason. An outside force derailed them… Find out what happened, next on Professor Of Rock."