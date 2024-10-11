Classic AC/DC Live Album Returns To Billboard's "Top Hard Rock Albums" Chart

AC/DC is celebrating five decades together this year, reports Forbes. In 1974, they released their first single, and after that, the rest is history - but not ancient history. There is still a huge population of people who love the group and their music, and they regularly send some of the band’s work to the charts.

One of AC/DC’s most popular live recordings is back on a Billboard tally this frame. As it reappears, the band doubles up on that one chart, as they almost never leave the list thanks to the sustained popularity of one project.

Live At River Plate breaks back onto the Top Hard Rock Albums chart, but only just barely. The set lands at #25 on Billboard’s list of the most-consumed hard rock-only full-lengths in the US, which only features 25 spaces.

AC/DC’s famed recording has previously climbed to #5 on the hard rock full-lengths ranking. It’s now spent 14 weeks somewhere on the genre-specific tally, and it’s pushed back onto the list thanks to a new reissue on vinyl of a number of the band’s releases.

On the latest "Top Hard Rock Albums" chart, AC/DC fills a pair of spaces. As Live At River Plate returns, Back In Black doesn’t move an inch. That bestseller keeps at #11, sitting just below the top 10.

Read more at Forbes.