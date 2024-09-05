CLASSIC ALBUMS LIVE Feat. NICK WALSH Covers "Whole Lotta Love" By LED ZEPPELIN In New Video

Classic Albums Live presents a music video for their rendition of Led Zeppelin's "Whole Lotta Love".

"Here is one in a series of live music videos we are now doing at CAL," says vocalist Nick Walsh (Slik Toxik, Famous Underground, Moxy). "The idea that we can film it and actually perform the music live is a wonderful thing. Listen in Stereo if you get the chance."

Classic Albums Live takes classic albums and performs them live, note for note, cut for cut. CAL is the Modern Day Symphony.

For further details, visit Classic Albums Live on Facebook.