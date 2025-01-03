Classic METALLICA Album Blasts Back Onto US Charts

Metallica maintains a near-perfect presence on the Billboard charts, as they almost always appear on at least one or two tallies, reports Forbes Senior Contributor Hugh McIntyre. Usually, it’s their self-titled blockbuster that keeps them on the weekly lists, but this time around, that’s not the only set that fans have consumed in large enough numbers to ensure it finds space on the competitive lists.

Master Of Puppets is back on the charts in America this week. The bestseller appears on a trio of rankings at the moment, returning to two-thirds of them while simultaneously rising on the third.

Metallica’s 1986 project manages a comeback on the "Top Album Sales" chart, which doesn’t focus on any one style, but rather, shows what Americans are buying. Master Of Puppets enters the ranking at #44, after selling 7,400 copies. That’s up 45% from the period before, according to Luminate.

The set lands in the same exact position on the "Top Rock & Alternative Albums" chart, in a rare, but not altogether unbelievable, coincidence. That tally ranks the most-consumed releases in either of those genres, with both sales and streaming activity counting toward a title’s placement.

In another odd match, Master Of Puppets has reached the same peak on the two rankings. Metallica brought the set to #7 on both of them, even though they are compiled using different methodologies.

