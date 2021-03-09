Classic WoW Items To Keep For TBC

BlizzConline 2021 has now been and gone, and it's official, we'll be getting Classic The Burning Crusade (TBC) in 2021. We're still not sure when, but considering players have been in phase 6 for many months now, it's likely Blizzard will roll out TBC as soon as they're done with the upcoming beta testing set to occur over the next few months.

With TBC just around the corner, many players are looking forward and thinking, "what next?" and "how do I prepare for TBC?". If you're not the kind of player who wants to farm all day to go into TBC with hundreds of stacks of materials, then you're in the right place. Here we're going to tell you the items you probably already have but should keep as you go into TBC. There might also be a few items on this list that you don't have, but want to get because of what they can do for your character in the next expansion. Let's take a look. Don’t have WoW Classic subscription yet? Consider checking out Gamecamp to find the best prices available.

Darkmoon Card: Blue Dragon

This is a level 60 trinket which gives you a 2% chance on successful spellcast to allow 100% of your Mana regeneration to continue while casting for 15 seconds. The percentages remain the same in TBC, making it a very powerful trinket to have. In particular, it's insanely powerful or Holy Priests, so if you're one, get this trinket. You can get the trinket by turning in the Beasts Deck at the Darkmoon Faire.

Badge of the Swarmguard

Another trinket you'll want to take with you through the Dark Portal! The Badge of the Swarmguard gives a chance on melee or ranged attack to apply an armor penetration effect on you for 30 seconds, lowering the target's physical armor by 200 of your own attacks. The armor penetration effect can be applied up to 6 times.

To put it another way, this trinket removes armor from bosses. The Badge of Swarmguard is actually more popular in TBC than in Classic WoW because bosses just have more armor in TBC. Having this trinket can be the difference between wiping and succeeding. It's a great trinket for Survival Hunters in particular. If you want to get your hands on one of these, then head to the Ahn'Qiraj raid and kill Battleguard Sartura.

Zandalar Signet of Might and Might of the Scourge

The Zandalar Signet of Might is a bind-on-pickup item that, when used, permanently adds 30 attack power to your shoulder slot item. The Might of the Scourge is also a level 60 bind-on-pickup- item, but this one permanently adds to a shoulder slot item which increases attack power by 26 and also increases your critical strike by 14.

Scarab Brooch

A healing trinket this time. When used, your magical heals provide the target with a shield that absorbs damage equal to 15% of the amount healed for 30 seconds. The trinket has a 3-minute cooldown. Once again, the percentages stay the same, so the trinket scales with your healing abilities, making it still very powerful in TBC. If you want a Scarab Brooch for your healer in Outland, then head over to Ahn'Qiraj and defeat the boss Viscidus.

Mark of the Champion

There are two of these trinkets available, both with the same name, but one is for physical DPS classes, and the other is for casting classes. When equipped, it increases the damage done to Undead and Demons by magical spells (for spellcasters), OR, increases attack power by 150 (physical damage classes). It also allows for the acquisition of Scourgestones on behalf of the Argent Dawn.

If you don't already have this trinket, you might have trouble getting it depending on your raiding situation in late Classic WoW. The trinket is a completion reward for the raid quest The Fall of Kel'Thuzad. However, the item you need to hand in to complete the quest is The Phylactery of Kel'Thuzad, which you get from killing Kel'Thuzad in the Naxxramas raid. This item has a 100% drop rate, but the catch is, only one player can loot it per raid. So if you want this trinket, you'll have to agree with your raid members beforehand that it goes to you.

There you go! Those are the items you should keep as you move into TBC. There are also other ways you can prepare for TBC, like ensuring you have enough WoW gold for your flying mount and ensuring you have the materials you need to level up for professions. If you need a boost will these goals, you can buy Classic WoW gold online at Eldorado.gg.