CLASSLESS ACT Announce West Side Fun Run '23

"Get yer sneaks on! We're going for a run," says Classless Act. "A little West Side Fun Run. Tickets on sale Friday!"

Classless Act has revealed details of their upcoming five-date jaunt through Arizona and California. Confirmed venues are as listed:

May

7 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

9 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

10 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Wayfairer

13 - Lancaster, CA - Big Shotz

17 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

With the David Bowie documentary “Moonage Daydream” shortlisted as Best Documentary for the 2023 Academy Awards, Classless Act, one of the hottest new rock bands to emerge in 2022, pays tribute to Bowie with its double-A-side digital single, “All The Young Dudes” and “Starman”. The tracks are available via all DSPs today via Better Noise Music. Click here to stream both "All The Young Dudes" and "Starman". They're also available below.

“When we learned there was a documentary about the creative, spiritual and musical journey of the great David Bowie, we wanted to pay our tribute, acknowledge his genius, his artistry, his influence and our gratitude to him,” said band vocalist Derek Day. “We’ve always had a few cover songs in our set; in the beginning, it was out of necessity as we didn’t have enough of our own songs. Now it’s our choice. Whether it was Led Zeppelin, The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Queen, or many others, they represent a road map of our influences, our roots…and how we’ve gotten ‘here’ musically. David Bowie played a major role."

(Photo - Glen LeFerman)