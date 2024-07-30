CLASSLESS ACT Working On New EP

A month after completing their Stateside run as openers for Sebastian Bach on his What Do I Got To Lose? Tour, Classless Act is setting their sights on entering the studio to record a few new songs. Recent updates from several band members read as follows:

"It’s been a little over four weeks since our last show of tour," begins Classless Act guitarist Griffin Tucker. "I hope you were able to see us last month! You may have gotten to hear a new song or two in the works! Speaking of which, while we were on the road, many people came up to us at our merch table after each show and asked, 'When can we expect to hear new music?' Well, after making two rounds of the country this year already and working out some of our new material live, we’ve decided to put some serious time and effort into recording this new music with the intent of releasing it unto you! It's been too long!"

"Are you ready for new music?," asks Classless Act drummer Chuck McKissock. "Cause we are, and we’re getting ready to start recording some new tunes that we’ve been extremely excited about! For about a year, we’ve been hard at work writing a lot of material. And lately, we’ve gathered a few gems that we believe are pretty special. You all have been so patient while we’ve shed some skin at home, and we’ve been dying to do something new and now’s the time! We’re ecstatic to get back into the studio, and bring the new Classless Act to life!"

"So… we’re going to the studio to record a lil EP for y'all," adds Classless Act bassist Franco Gravante. "We’re super excited to finally be able to show you what we’ve been working on! So expect new music before the end of the year."

For further details, visit Classless Act on Facebook.

(Photo: Enzo Mazzeo)