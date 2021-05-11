CLAUSTROFOBIA Release Bass Playthrough Video For "Riff Cult"

One of the biggest names in Brazilian metal, Claustrofobia, recently released the single "Riff Cult" on all streaming platforms. The band have now released a bass playthrough video for the single, which can be seen below, along with the official music video.

The playthrough, recorded at the Swamp Loco Agency in Las Vegas, shows Caio D’Angelo installing the EMG pickups model 35 DC / 35 CS on the bass Jackson (set signed by Megadeth bassist's David Ellefson).

Yamada shows the composition of the bass for "Riff Cult", the second song that the musician composed with Claustrofobia and says: “Check it out, guys! It was in this song that I realized the importance of a more rhythmic bass, 'following' the drums more than the guitar itself, an experience that influenced me a lot in the compositions of the band's new album. It was recording this single as well that I realized the difference in using EMG pickups. The sound was much more defined and solid, with well balanced bass and medium basses, we arrived at the sound we used to record the next full album”.

"Riff Cult" was produced by renowned Brazilian producer Adair Daufembach who has worked with names like Megadeth, Angra, Kiko Loureiro, Aquiles Priester, Dirk Verbeuren and Tony MacAlpine. For Claustrofobia, the song is a tribute to the Riffs, a key component of metal. Vocalist Marcus D'Angelo emphasizes this aspect by stating “We consider a culture, a cult. It is the hook of all Metal, everything is born from the guitar riff. And Riff by Riff we are fueling our passion for Metal, fueling our desire to continue the legacy. The Riff is what addicts us in a good way. In this quarantine the love for Metal became more evident, without shows and without contact with the fans, so we decided to pay tribute and celebrate”.

"Riff Cult" video:

"Riff Cult" making of video:

(Photography: Courtney Ware)