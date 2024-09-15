CLAUSTROFOBIA Release New Music Video, “The Encrypted”

Claustrofobia’s latest album, Unleeched, hit physical and digital store racks on September 13, 2024. Get your copy now at this location.

“We have a new video clip for the track ‘The Encrypted’, which is the second song off Unleeched,’ and it's the heaviest, grooving track on the album. There is a curious story about the shooting day of this video,” elaborates singer / guitarist Marcus D’Angelo. “We recorded it on the same day as the video for ‘Stronger Than Faith’ in Nelson Ghost Town, an abandoned gold mine located just 45 minutes from Las Vegas, and then we decided to do an extra take in a different spot, but the photography and background was too different from what we had been doing. Someone mentioned, you could shoot another song in this spot. We looked at each other and said, why not? We switched t-shirts, chose the ‘The Encrypted’ song and improvised everything on the spot without any pre-production or ideas. It was all very spontaneous and we were extremely pleased with the results. Caio D'Angelo, our drummer, edited it and this pure art happened.”

Unleeched was produced, mixed and mastered by Adair Daufembach (Angra, Cadaver, Tony MacAlpine) with cover artwork by Alcides Burn.

“The first step in our partnership with M-Theory Audio will be the reissue of the album Unleeched, including two bonus tracks – ‘Riff Cult’ and ‘Força além da Força’ which is a Portuguese version of Pantera's ‘Strength Beyond Strength’,” explains Marcus. “We composed and recorded this album during the pandemic, and all that atmosphere of uncertainty, fear and faith were crucial to finishing the work. For the first time we used clean vocals on a song, we brought Marc Rizzo [Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino guitarist] as a guest player. This album is very brutal but there are lots of emotions on it. I consider it our most inspired album ever because the band was united and solid.”

Tracklisting:

"Stronger Than Faith"

"The Encrypted"

"Neuro Massacre"

"Psychosapiens"

"Corrupted Self"

"Unleeched"

"Snake Head"

"Crawling Back To Yourself"

"2020 (March To Glory)"

"Riff Cult" *Bonus Track

"Forca Alem da Forca" ("Strength Beyond Strength" - Pantera Cover) *Bonus Track

“We are about to hit the road with Sepultura, Obituary and Agnostic Front and 80% of our set will be focused on the new album, Unleeched, which is gonna be at the merch booth, available on CD and Cassette. We count on your support. Don't expect anything but our best. See you on the road," says Claustrofobia.

Dates:

September

17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater

20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia

For further details, visit Claustrofobia on Facebook.