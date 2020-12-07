CLAUSTROFOBIA Releases New Video "Riff Cult"

One of the biggest names in Brazilian metal, Claustrofobia, returns with the release of their new single, entitled "Riff Cult". Produced by Adair Daufembach, the single, along with the music video, are an appetizer for the band's next album.

The video clip was produced by the band itself and edited by drummer Caio D`Angelo during the quarantine and shows the action in the purest commitment to heavy metal. “Quarantine made it impossible for people to leave, so we decided to produce a 'do it yourself ' video. We recorded everything in the garage at Swamp Loco Studio in Las Vegas, where we stored our equipment and rehearsed. Just the three of us playing with a lot of intensity and an edition with a lot of adrenaline. We added images of the tattoo I did on my fingers with Carlos Aguilar (Blackshadows Tattoo) at the High Voltage studio in L.A. that gave the necessary atmosphere,” said vocalist Marcus D`Angelo.

The song is a celebration and homage to guitar riffs, explains Marcus D`Angelo: “We consider it a culture, a cult. It is the hook of all Metal, everything is born from the guitar riff. And Riff by Riff, we are fueling our passion for Metal, fueling our desire to continue the legacy. The Riff is what addicts us in a good way. In this quarantine the love for Metal became more evident, without shows and without contact with the fans, so we decided to pay tribute and celebrate.”

"Riff Cult" is the first single from the new Claustrofobia album, which is being produced by renowned Brazilian producer Adair Daufembach, who has worked with Megadeth, Angra, Kiko Loureiro, Aquiles Priester, Dirk Verbeuren, and Tony MacAlpine. Regarding the new album, Marcus says: "We work a lot on new songs and we can't wait to show them to our old fans and the new fans that we are conquering in this new phase."

(Photography: Courtney Ware)