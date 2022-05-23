CLAUSTROFOBIA Shares Their Version Of PANTERA’s “Strength Beyond Strength” - In Portuguese!

Brazilian thrash death Metallers Claustrofobia have released an incredible cover of Pantera’s “Strength Beyond Strength” – recorded entirely in their native Portuguese. No less brutal than the original, “Força Além da Força”, is a great tribute the Pantera classic from the album Far Beyond Driven (East West/ Elektra), the first metal album to debut at #1 on the Billboard charts. The cover also comes with a killer videoclip, produced, directed and edited by Caio D`Angelo.

The idea to do it in Portuguese came when two American friends from Claustrophobia heard the pre-production of this track, still in English, and were impressed by the similarity with the original, so curiously they suggested recording it in Portuguese.

“'Strength Beyond Strength' has always been one of our favorite Pantera songs, and a song that doesn’t have a music video or was commercially worked on by them, but it opens in an extremely aggressive way the album Far Beyond Driven, that we consider the pinnacle of identity from Pantera, changing the course of heavy metal. We always had the desire to make a version for this sound because we identify a lot with this type of composition. And the clip was contagious, ironic and extremely aggressive,” said Claustrofobia vocalist and guitarist Marcus D’Angelo.

Behold the original masterpiece from Pantera:

(Photo: Courtney Ware)