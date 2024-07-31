CLAUSTROPHOBIA Signs To M-Theory Audio; Unleeched Album Out In September

M-Theory Audio welcomes Claustrofobia to their roster. The band originated in Brazil in the ‘90s but relocated to the states to further their cause a few years back. New music video for “Stronger Than Faith” from their new full-length Unleeched is available below. Unleeched is due for release September 13.

"We are super excited to be joining the M-Theory Audio roster,” states singer/guitar Marcus D’Angelo.

“Based on a love of music, we have nurtured a healthy relationship with their entire team over the past years and things just happened naturally and at the best time for the band. The fact that we are being taken care by a team with over 30 years of great reputation in the global Heavy Metal scene really makes us very happy and secure. Their commitment to their work and love for Metal converges at Claustrofobia's principles and we can’t wait to start this new era.”

The Unleeched preorder is available on CD and limited-edition cassette (100 copies) at m-theoryaudio.com.

Unleeched was produced, mixed and mastered by Adair Daufembach (Angra, Cadaver, Tony MacAlpine) with cover artwork by Alcides Burn. The album which has been released in Brazil, as well as digitally, is now being made available domestically (and for the first-time on cassette).

“The first step in our partnership with M-Theory Audio will be the reissue of the album Unleeched, including two bonus tracks – ‘Riff Cult’ and ‘Força além da Força’ which is a Portuguese version of Pantera's ‘Strength Beyond Strength,’” explains Marcus. “We composed and recorded this album during the pandemic, and all that atmosphere of uncertainty, fear and faith were crucial to finishing the work. For the first time we used clean vocals on a song, we brought Marc Rizzo [Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, Ill Nino guitarist] as a guest player. This album is very brutal but there are lots of emotions on it. I consider it our most inspired album ever because the band was united and solid.

We are finishing a new video clip and we will release some studio report episodes of the recording session of this album that will show the essence of this album. We are about to start a North American tour in September/October alongside Sepultura, Obituary and Agnostic Front, and 90% of our set list will be from the album Unleeched.”

“Stronger Than Faith”:

Claustrofobia’s history dates back to Marcus founding the band 30 years ago in Brazil and releasing a couple demos in the mid-‘90s. By 2000 with his brother, Caio D’Angelo on drums, the then-quartet released a self-titled album kicking off a run of six albums over the next 16 years with S. American and European distribution and live shows with Slayer, Soulfly and Napalm Death and festival appearances at Portugal’s Barrocelas and the infamous Rock in Rio.

Relocating to Las Vegas five years ago in an attempt to break the US market, Claustrofobia, now a trio with Rafael Yamada on bass, began playing local shows, and touring around the western US with Exciter, Lich King, Vader, Krisiun, Warbringer and Heathen, in addition to getting to Florida for 8 headlining dates plus festivals like Charged Noise Fest, Devastation in the Desert, and the Art of Music Fest. Having recently concluded a US tour opening for Exmortus, Generation Kill and Hatriot, Claustrofobia now stand poised on one of the biggest metal tours of the fall – Sepultura’s final US run including support from such genre heavyweights as Obituary and Agnostic Front.

Dates:

September

17 - Chicago, IL - ConcordMusic Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN - UptownTheater

20 - Denver, CO - The Ogden Theater

21 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory

23 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox SODO

25 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

27 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

28 - Tucson, AZ - RialtoTheatre

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory

October

2 - Tampa, FL - JannusLive

3 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theater

4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

5 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head Live

6 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora Ballroom

9 - Toronto, ON - Rebel*

10 - Montreal, QC - L’Olympia*

11 - Worcester, MA @The Palladium

12 - New York, NY - The PalladiumTimes Square

* - Harvest to open and no Claustrofobia