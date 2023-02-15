CLAYMOREAN Announces Anniversary Compilation Album

After the release of the album Eulogy For The Gods, Serbian heavy metal force Claymorean, fronted by the vocalist extraordinaire Dejana Garčević, is ready to unleash the newest piece of music called By This Sword We Rule: A Decade Of Steel.

This monumental edition will span across the first decade of the band's work, carrying 15 songs in total and clocking at 76 minutes of pure epic power metal.

The CD will be released worldwide through Stormspell Records and it will contain the brand new EP named The Vendetta Trilogy (featuring three newly recorded classic tracks), the re-recording of "Cimmeria" featuring Alexandra Lioness (Jenner), 1st version of "Blood Of The Dragon" featuring Cederick Forsberg (Blazon Stone) on all instruments, a selection of eight rare demo songs (recorded from 2014 to 2020) and two live tracks recorded during the band's first show in the city of Kragujevac. None of the songs have been previously released on any physical media.

The sleeve artwork is beautifully done by the amazing artist Yannick Bouchard (King Diamond, Blazon Stone, Ancient Empire, Merciless Law), while the superb sound mixing and mastering was once again nailed by the Claymorean's producer Boris Šurlan (Midnight Studio).

The founding member and band's guitarist Vlad explains the story behind this release:

"We came a long way, not just this past decade as Claymorean, but as people. We are older (not necessarily wiser) and we have so little precious time left on this Earth to do something good and meaningful, even if it’s significant only to ourselves. That’s why this release is so special. It revives the days of old told in a new way - old songs done all over again exactly how we play them in front of the audiences nowadays, as well as some rare demos and unreleased tracks. It’s the sound of our past, but also the sound of our present, and a present to you all. This release represents who we are today - a seemingly unstoppable heavy metal quintet from Lazarevac. We hope to be that for many years to come."

Catch Claymorean performing live on stage at this year's Up The Hammers festival in Athens (May 18 - warm up show).

(Photo – Dushan Svilokos)