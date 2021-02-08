CLIFF BURTON Day Is February 10th; Virtual Event Scheduled To Celebrate The Life Of Late METALLICA Bassist

Twitch.tv will celebrate the life of late Metallica bassist, Cliff Burton, with "Cliff Burton Day", on February 10. A special livestream event is scheduled for that day at 7 PM, PST.

A message states: "Join us for a virtual event to celebrate the live and music of Cliff Burton."

MC'd by Nicholas Gomez, guests will include Metal Maria, Corrine Lynn, Sean Killian, and more.

Metallica bassist Cliff Burton, who performed on the band's first three albums - Kill 'Em All ('83), Ride The Lightning ('84) and Master Of Puppets ('86) - was killed in a bus crash in Kronoberg County, a rural area (Ljungby Municipality) of southern Sweden, on September 27, 1986 while the band was touring for Master Of Puppets. He joined the band in December 1982.