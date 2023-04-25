CLOAK Debut "The Holy Dark" Music Video

Cloak have released a video for "The Holy Dark", the new single from their upcoming album, Black Flame Eternal, out May 26 via Season Of Mist. Pre-order on Bandcamp, and watch the new clip below.

In an era that is designed to beat down and weaken the individual, Black Flame Eternal is an album that represents strength, empowerment, and total opposition. With mounting pressure to engage in modern societal tribalism, Cloak invokes a spiritual rebellion that exists beyond good and evil with album number three.

“All of our albums are created with a spiritual focus, dealing with how we see life, death, and everything in between. I think the earlier records dealt more with the mysteries that surrounded delving deeper into the world of dark spirituality, whereas the new material has taken what we’ve learned and used it to move forward with force,” says Cloak frontman Scott Taysom of the record’s underlying philosophy. “Black Flame Eternal is a statement of spiritual empowerment in every sense. For the first time we want people to grasp on to this sentiment, instead of keeping it completely personal within our world of Cloak. The themes and the sheer power can be felt much more within the songs that this album contains.”

“Our goal is complete spiritual liberation, which is where true power and freedom exists,” he adds. “We’ve reached a point in history where people are forced to pick a side or to join a team, so to speak. Cloak stands in complete opposition to this. We aim to be a giant middle finger in the face of the empty modern world.”

Tracklisting:

"Ethereal Fire"

"With Fury And Allegiance"

"Shadowlands"

"Invictus"

"Seven Thunders"

"Eye Of The Abyss"

"The Holy Dark"

"Heavenless"

"Black Flame Eternal"

"The Holy Dark" video:

"Invictus" video:

"Seven Thunders" lyric video:

While Cloak might rage against societal conventions, the Atlanta quartet embraces the rebellious and time-tested traditions of heavy metal. Whether it be the conjuring the chaotic spirit of Swedish black metal purveyors Watain and Dissection, summoning the deep, dark and sensual groove of Danzig, or evoking the raw speed and raucous energy of Motörhead, the influence of metal’s founding fathers is deep within Cloak’s DNA. Cloak’s charm, however, does not merely lie within its romanticism of the past, but rather is the way each of these genres has shaped Cloak’s own personal identity. And with Black Flame Eternal, the record sees Cloak continue to strengthen its own unique established sound.

Cloak is:

Scott Taysom - vocals/guitar

Max Brigham - guitar

Billy C. Robinson - bass

Sean Bruneau - drums