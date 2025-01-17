CLOSE ENEMIES Feat. AEROSMITH Bassist TOM HAMILTON Release Debut Single "Sound Of A Train"; Lyric Visualizer

Close Enemies, the powerhouse band featuring legendary musician Tom Hamilton - the multiple Grammy winner, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, and bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith - proudly announce the release of their debut single, "Sound Of A Train".

In Close Enemies, Hamilton is joined by legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11, as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party.

The band recently signed to TLG|ROCK for management and label services. The forthcoming record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group. Stream/download "Sound Of A Train" here, and check out a lyric visualizer below.

Unlike the name suggests, these five guys are close friends, each with an illustrious musical career. The band is currently on tour in support of their release.

Mark Strigl SiriusXM on air host of Ozzy's Boneyard states: “Close Enemies is the real deal—a group of insanely talented musicians including bassist/songwriter Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith. Their new tunes are packed with energy & emotion, and they absolutely blew me away live. This is a band that delivers on every level—don’t miss them!”

Tour dates:

January

23 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

25 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

28 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

29 - St Louis, MO - City Winery

(Photo - Eduardo Andrade)