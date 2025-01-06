CLOSE ENEMIES Guitarists Reveal How New Band Feat. AEROSMITH Bassist TOM HAMILTON Was Formed; Video

Guitarists Peter Stroud and Trace Foster recently spoke with the Is Breakfast Included? podcast to discuss their new band, Close Enemies, also featuring Aerosmith bassist, Tom Hamilton.

The duo shares the story of how the band came together, their songwriting process, and the unique chemistry that drives their sound. They reflect on their decades of experience touring with icons like Sheryl Crow, Aerosmith, and Rolling Stones, and how those lessons shaped this new project.

The conversation gets into their upcoming single, “Sound Of A Train,” set to release on January 17, and their excitement about hitting the road. Watch below:

Close Enemies, the powerhouse band featuring legendary musician Tom Hamilton (multiple Grammy winner, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame member, and bassist of the biggest-selling American rock band of all time, Aerosmith), alongside legendary drummer Tony Brock (The Babys, Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow, Don Henley), Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton, who has been singing professionally since the age of 11 as a member and co-host of the famed 90s Mickey Mouse Club and pop group The Party, recently announced their signing with TLG|ROCK for management and label services. Their new record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group. Unlike the name suggests, these five guys are close friends, each with an illustrious musical career.

The band will release their debut single, "Sound Of A Train", on January 17 and will be playing shows in support (dates below).

Tom Hamilton (Bass): "We’re really excited to be working with TLG/Virgin on the release of the Close Enemies record! They’re genuinely as excited about putting it out as we are! Can’t wait to see what happens!"

Tony Brock (Drums): "TLG/Virgin are the perfect match for Close Enemies as we are both SUPERGROUPS! 👌 Can’t wait to see the results!!"

Trace Foster (Guitar): "After spending a year on the writing and recording of this record, we were not going to sign with just anyone to put it out. Once we spoke with Dennis Sanders and his team at TLG/Virgin, we knew we had an ally with the same vision."

Chasen Hampton (Vocals): "Honored to join forces with history! TLG/Virgin/Universal Music Group are all proven visionaries and a perfect fit for this band of brothers. We are excited to get this music heard and be a part of this new family."

Peter Stroud (Guitar): "We could not ask for a better partner with Denny and The Label Group. His experience across all fronts of the industry is a perfect fit for Close Enemies. And I always prefer flying Virgin! It’s an honor to be playing with these musical brothers and now working with the ultimate team."

Denny Sanders, CEO of TLG|ROCK: "My good friend Andy Gallagher of the band Overhaul sent me the music. I absolutely loved it, then to find out who's in the band, well that was just icing on the cake. We are all thrilled here at TLG to be working with Close Enemies."

Check out the band's upcoming tour dates below, and stay tuned for further update.

Tour dates:

January

8 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery

9 - New York, NY - City Winery

10 - Boston, MA - City Winery

11 - Boston, MA - City Winery

14 - Manchester, NH - The Rex Theatre

23 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

25 - Nashville, TN - City Winery

28 - Chicago, IL - City Winery

29 - St Louis, MO - City Winery

(Photo - Eduardo Andrade)