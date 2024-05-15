CLOVEN HOOF Feat. New Singer HARRY CONKLIN Streaming “Sabbat Stones” Lyric Video

Midlands outfit Cloven Hoof must rate as one of the most legendary bands of the entire New Wave Of British Heavy Metal movement. The origins of the group go back to the year 1979, when they first formed under the name of Nightstalker. In 1981, however, the band switched to their new moniker: Cloven Hoof. Original vocalist David Potter, guitarist Steve Rounds, drummer Kevin Poutney and main man Lee Payne on bass adopted the stage characters of ‘Earth’, ‘Fire’, ‘Water’ and ‘Air’.

After recording demo versions of songs such as “Return Of The Passover” and “Nightstalker”, Cloven Hoof issued their debut vinyl 12” EP The Opening Ritual on Elemental Music in 1982. In 1984, the self-titled Cloven Hoof album was released, followed by Fighting Back (1986), Dominator (1988) and A Sultan’s Ransom (1989).

After splitting up in the 1990s, Cloven Hoof returned with a new line-up and a new record called Eye Of The Sun in 2006. In 2014, Resist Or Serve was recorded, followed by Who Mourns For The Morning Star? (2017), both on High Roller Records.

The album was a bit of a game changer for the band, as they were able to tour with it in North America for the first time in their career. Since then, Cloven Hoof have issued two more studio albums, Age Of Steel on Pure Steel Records in 2020 and Time Assassins on FM Revolver two years later.

With songs like “Do What Thou Wilt”, “Sabbat Stones” and “The Summoning” their brand new album Heathen Cross marks the return to High Roller Records. “We are back now where we belong,” smirks Lee Payne. “Heathen Cross is Cloven Hoof’s most dark and heavy album yet! It has the satanic undertones of our debut album, but with the best vocalist the group has ever had. Personally speaking it is hands down my favourite Cloven Hoof album. We wanted to recapture the spirit and the supernatural majesty of the debut album. Talking to the fans we have given them what they wanted most, a return to the roots of the NWOBHM. They are going to love it!”

The bassist is indeed full of praise for the band’s new vocalist, enter a certain Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin, of all people: “Harry Conklin is a world-class vocalist. He is super dedicated and highly professional and we knew he would fit in the band seamlessly. His vocal performance on the new album raises the band to new heights, so I can’t wait for the fans to hear him. Harry is an astounding singer, he is so versatile. He can sing high, low and always with power and passion. He knows how to live and sell a song. Harry is like an actor telling a story, no one interprets my lyrics like Mr. Conklin. I can’t praise him enough. We should have worked together years ago.” – Matthias Mader

Tracklisting:

“Benediction”

“Redeemer”

“Do What Thou Wilt”

“Last Man Standing”

“Darkest Before The Dawn”

“Vendetta”

“Curse Of The Gypsy”

“Frost And Fire”

“Sabbat Stones”

“The Summoning”

