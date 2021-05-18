CLUTCH Announce December US Tour Dates With Support From STÖNER, THE NATIVE HOWL
May 18, 2021, 46 minutes ago
Clutch have announced a string of US tour dates in December, with support from Stöner (the new band featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri), and The Native Howl. Dates are listed below, with tickets on sale this Friday, May 21, at 10 AM.
Dates:
December
27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head
28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre
30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre
31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon