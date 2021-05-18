CLUTCH Announce December US Tour Dates With Support From STÖNER, THE NATIVE HOWL

Clutch have announced a string of US tour dates in December, with support from Stöner (the new band featuring Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri), and The Native Howl. Dates are listed below, with tickets on sale this Friday, May 21, at 10 AM.

Dates:

December

27 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head

28 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

29 - Cleveland, OH - Agoura Theatre

30 - Detroit, MI - Filmore Theatre

31 - Cincinnati, OH - The Icon