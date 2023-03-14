CLUTCH Announce Second Leg Of 2023 "No Stars Above" North American Tour With DINOSAUR JR. And RED FANG; Video Trailer
March 14, 2023, 7 minutes ago
Clutch have announced the dates for the second leg of their "No Stars Above" North American tour, with support from Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, local time.
Dates:
July
21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
22 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors
23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
27 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater
28 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
29 - Chicago, IL - Radius
30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
August
2 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre
3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre
4 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoor
5 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
The dates for the first leg of Clutch's "No Stars Above" North American tour are listed below:
April
11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva
13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall
14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival
16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre
18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall
19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live
21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center
22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre
25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre
26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall
27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory
May
1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom
2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre
4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom
5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room
6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater
9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater
11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District
13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe
14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion
16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster
17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom