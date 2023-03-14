CLUTCH Announce Second Leg Of 2023 "No Stars Above" North American Tour With DINOSAUR JR. And RED FANG; Video Trailer

Clutch have announced the dates for the second leg of their "No Stars Above" North American tour, with support from Dinosaur Jr. and Red Fang. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10 AM, local time.

Dates:

July

21 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

22 - Pittsburg, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors

23 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

25 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

27 - Louisville, KY - Iroquois Amphitheater

28 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

29 - Chicago, IL - Radius

30 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

31 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

August

2 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre

3 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

4 - Wichita, KS - WAVE - Outdoor

5 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium



The dates for the first leg of Clutch's "No Stars Above" North American tour are listed below:

April

11 - Norfolk, VA - Norva

13 - Lancaster, PS - Freedom Hall

14 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

15 - Montreal, QB - MTelus Brutal Festival

16 - Niagara Falls, NY - The Rapids Theatre

18 - Memphis, TN - Minglewood Hall

19 - Fort Smith, AR - Temple Live

21 - Cincinnatti, OH - Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center

22 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

24 - Winnipeg, MB - Burton Cummings Theatre

25 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

26 - Edmonton, AB - Union Hall

27 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall

29 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

30 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory

May

1 - Bend, OR - Midtown Ballroom

2 - Chico, CA - Senator Theatre

4 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

5 - Stateline, NV - Harrah’s Lake Tahoe South Shore Room

6 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

7 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

9 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

11 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

12 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory at the District

13 - Grand Rapids, MI - GLC Live at 20 Munroe

14 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavillion

16/22 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

17 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom