CLUTCH Launch Video Trailer For North American Fall Tour

Clutch recently announced dates for their North American Tour ’22, running from September 13 in Toronto, to October 16 in Chicago. The trek will feature direct support from Helmet and Quicksand, who will be rotating nightly, plus very special guest JD Pinkus.

Watch a new video trailer below. Tickets at ClutchOnTour.com.

Tour dates:

September

13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

15 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

16 - New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

17 - Baltimore, MD - Hammerjacks

18 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

21 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

23 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life *

24 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

27 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

29 - Houston TX - Warehouse Live

30 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

October

1 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

2 - Austin, TX - Emo's

4 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

7 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock *

8 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

9 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

10 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SODO

12 - Salt Lake City, UT - the Depot

13 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

14 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

15 - West Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom

16 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

* Clutch only

Clutch recently released their spirited new single, "Slaughter Beach". Chockfull of bluesy rock swagger, the brand new track is available from all streaming services now.

Discussing the track, frontman Neil Fallon confides, "The lyrics for 'Slaughter Beach' were inspired by a late night walk along the southern Delaware Bay. Odd things happen there.”

The official video for the track was directed by My Good Eye's David Brodsky and embraces the band's trademark story-telling skill. Watch below:

The track is included on Clutch's upcoming thirteenth studio album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. Set for worldwide release on September 16 via Weathermaker, fans can pre-order here.

New bangers like “Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)”, “Nosferatu Madre”, “Skeletons On Mars”m “Jackhammer Our Names”, and “Mercy Brown” take their rightful place alongside Clutch classics. Sunrise On Slaughter Beach is the natural culmination of what Clutch began as teenagers in the early ‘90s.

Recorded at the The Magpie Cage Recording Studio, Baltimore, MD, the album was produced and mixed by Grammy nominated Tom Dalgety (Ghost, Royal Blood, Pixies) with additional engineering by J Robbins (Jawbreaker, Against Me!, The Sword).

Sunrise On Slaughter Beach introduces some “firsts” into the Clutch canon: vibraphone (from Gaster), theremin (J. Robbins), and female backup vocals from singers Deborah Bond and Frenchie Davis. The album’s nine songs are a diverse ride, destined to please long-time fans and intrigue newcomers alike. It’s a new chapter in an ever-unfolding story which means as much to the fans as it does to the band.

Tracklisting:

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"

"Slaughter Beach"

"Mountain Of Bone"

"Nosferatu Madre"

"Mercy Brown"

"We Strive For Excellence"

"Skeletons On Mars"

"Three Golden Horns"

"Jackhammer Our Names"

"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video:

"We Strive For Excellence"

Lineup:

Neil Fallon - Vocals

Tim Sult - Guitar

Dan Maines - Bass

Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums