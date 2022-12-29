CLUTCH Live At Wacken Open Air 2022; Pro-Shot Video Streaming
December 29, 2022, 4 minutes ago
Clutch performed at the 2022 edition of Germany's Wacken Open Air festival. Watch the band perform "Immortal", "Electric Worry", and "The Face", below:
Clutch released their new album, Sunrise On Slaughter Beach, back in September. The band's thirteenth studio album is a slamming summary of everything that makes the band great and another giant leap forward into career longevity. Order here.
Tracklisting:
"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)"
"Slaughter Beach"
"Mountain Of Bone"
"Nosferatu Madre"
"Mercy Brown"
"We Strive For Excellence"
"Skeletons On Mars"
"Three Golden Horns"
"Jackhammer Our Names"
"Slaughter Beach" video:
"Red Alert (Boss Metal Zone)" video:
Lineup:
Neil Fallon - Vocals
Tim Sult - Guitar
Dan Maines - Bass
Jean-Paul Gaster - Drums