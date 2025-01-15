COAL CHAMBER's "Fiend For The Fans Tour" Cancelled; DEZ FAFARA Issues Statement

Coal Chamber have officially cancelled their Fiend For The Fans Tour 2025, which was to feature support from Fear Factory, Twiztid, Black Satellite, and Frayle. Dez Fafara has issued the following statement:

"Hello everyone,

"First off let me say that we are sending prayers to all who are affected in these terrible California wildfires. We have many friends on evacuation or that have lost everything please donate or do what you can to help.

"At this time, I will be taking down the scheduled touring this year until quarter 4 to focus on my health.

"For everybody that has shown support and given me positive comments, sent our family prayers or contacted us with well wishes, I want to thank you so much. It means a great deal to not only myself but my family during this trying time.

"I’ve had a very blessed life and in all lives some rain must fall and certainly over the last few years. It’s been stormy for my family and I with my health.

"I’m looking forward to getting healthy. My attitude is positive and when I’m ready I’m gonna get back on the road harder than ever with both Coal Chamber and DevilDriver.

"There are a lot of things in the works with both of those bands, but I won’t go over them now because I want to focus on this announcement and I wanted you guys to hear it straight from me.

"To all those who supported me, been behind me, I’m so sorry that these tours have to come down but at this time I’m just not able to go do my job at 100%.

"Love one another and be good to one another." - Dez Fafara